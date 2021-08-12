Bowie Chamber seeking award nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the three annual awards presented by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce during its 2022 banquet on Jan. 24.

Theme for this year’s event is “Take Me Back In Time,” as chamber members have been invited to select a decade and use that as a theme for their decorated banquet table.

New officers for the year will be elected at the Dec. 14 board meeting of the chamber board of directors and the recently elected directors will be introduced.

The chamber has three major awards where they seek nominations from the community. Award winners will be presented at the banquet. Deadline to submit a nomination is Jan. 10, 2022.

