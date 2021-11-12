Bowie Council faces short agenda on Monday

The Bowie City Council faces a brief agenda of business as it meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 for its only session of the month.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the new finance director and the outside audit in his regular report.

Two members will be considered for the hotel/motel board with the names of Debbie Herriage and Jamie Rodden submitted for council action.

The remaining new business topic is the consideration of infrastructure funds to loop a waterline in the North Park Subdivision.

Public comments and the consent agenda conclude the agenda.