Bowie girls lose at Graham

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost their second to last non-district game on Tuesday at Graham.

The Lady Blues won a close game 47-39 against the Lady Rabbits.

Maddie Mandela led the team scoring 17 points. Taygon Jones joined her in double-figures scoring 10 points while Addie Farris added eight points.

The team had a down second quarter scoring only six points that allowed Graham to get ahead. Bowie just could not make enough shots to make up the lead.

The Lady Rabbits have struggled for most of their non-district schedule. Inexperience and injuries have been the main issue for the team, but they hope to have played enough games and gotten most of the way healthy to try and be ready for the challenging district schedule ahead.

The Lady Rabbits are scheduled to have its home district opener at noon on Dec. 20 against Breckenridge.