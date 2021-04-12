Bowie Police obtain arrest warrant in hacking case

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

An arrest warrant has been issued for a local man as a suspect in an internet hacking complaint filed by a Bowie woman.

Lt. Randy Hanson of the Bowie Police Department said the arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 18 after a search warrant was executed at the residence of Patrick McLaughlin, 46, Bowie. During that search a router believed to have been used in the incident was seized. An arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 18 and McLaughlin has yet to turn himself in at the county jail after being informed of the warrant by police.

This case of “electronic access interference,” arose from a complaint made by Glenda Durham on Aug. 9. Durham told police her Facebook account, had been accessed without her permission. Durham received an automated security alert from Facebook and was told her account had been “suspended for violating community standards.”

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.