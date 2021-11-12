Bowie VFW closes after 75 years; declining membership, economics major factors

By BARBARA GREEN

“After 75 years, Bowie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8789 will cease to exist. The members are heartbroken, but due to low membership, the choice had to be made. It’s been an honor.”

With that brief Facebook post on Dec. 8, officials with the Bowie VFW Post announced the closure. In the comment section when several people asked if there was anything that could be done to save it, Stacy Smith, post commander, said the charter had already been relinquished so it was permanently closed.

“It’s heartbreaking to know after 75 years there is no longer a VFW Post,” Smith told The Bowie News Thursday. “It has been a great honor for our post to be a part of Bowie and to assist its veterans.”

The post has been struggling in recent years with declining membership. Back in mid-March, The Bowie News met with post officials to discuss some of the problems and efforts to save the post.

