Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won at Lindsay on Tuesday night in a solid performance.

The Indians won 53-41 against the Knights.

The first quarter was pretty even as Nocona led only 12-11. That lead grew in the second quarter as the Indians knocked in four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, growing their lead to 30-22 heading into halftime.

While the shooting from deep cooled off, the scoring did not in the third quarter as Nocona scored 17 points. It was during this time where the Indians really broke the game open, not just because their offense, but defense.

Lindsay scored only seven points during the period as Nocona led 47-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

With the win wrapped up the Indians did not score much in the final period scoring only six points. The Knights scored a bit more than they had in any quarter in the game, but it was not enough to come back from the massive lead Nocona had built.

It was another even spread of scoring for the Indians. Adam Meekins led the team scoring 10 points. Michael Wetmore, Ty Presley and Ryder Oswald were second scoring eight points each.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won at home on Tuesday against Bryson.

The Bulldogs won in convincing fashion against the Cowboys with the final score being 65-45.

Prairie Valley actually led by more for most of the game as the team jumped on Bryson from the start. The Cowboys were able to make the final margin what it was when the Bulldogs took their foot off the gas a bit with the win firmly secured in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Yeargin led the team with 24 points and four steals. In Tyler Winkler’s first game of the season he scored 11 points. Konner Ritchie joined them in double-figures as he scored 10 points while dishing out four assists and six rebounds.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.