Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians went 2-2 at their first tournament of the season last weekend at Sanger.

The Indians went 2-2 overall in a tournament filled with tough teams.

Nocona lost its first game to Decatur by a respectable score of 60-50. The Indians bounced back to win their next two games against El Paso Riverside 54-42 and Whitesboro 84-71.

The Indians closed out the tournament with a close loss to Denton High 54-45, but Coach Colby Schniederjan felt a scheduling mishap played a factor in the outcome of that game.

Overall, Schniederjan liked what he saw from his team overall at the challenging tournament.

“Finishing 2-2 was a slight disappointment, but our level of play was where it needed to be,” Schniederjan said. “I really liked our fight this weekend. We battled tough teams, who gave us numerous situations and matchups we needed to adjust for. It was a very good weekend of growth and development for my young guys.”

Nocona is next scheduled to play at a tournament this weekend at Alvord.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won the silver division at the Chico tournament last weekend.

The Bulldogs went 3-1 during the three-day tournament.

Prairie Valley dropped its opening game to Alvord 48-41 before going on to win the next three games against Olney (37-30), Sato (41-14) and tournament host Chico (28-25).

Tyler Winkler was named to the all-tournament team, with him coming through clutch against Olney as he scored 11 points and 6-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Coach Seth Stephens was proud of how his team played overall despite there still being some things to fix.

“Defensively, we played well in each game and did a good job of limiting our opponents of easy baskets and second-chances,” Stephens said. “We did some good things offensively, but we turned the ball over too much in a couple of games.”

The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Perrin-Whitt.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers played in their first tournament of the season last weekend in its own hosted tournament.

The Panthers went 3-2 overall they competed well in their first extended game action together.

Saint Jo lost its first game of the tournament against Ponder’s JV team 40-24. The Panthers bounced back in their next two games of pool play, winning competitive games against Decatur Victory 48-37 and Tioga 46-41.

In the first game of bracket play Saint Jo smoked Savoy 71-25 to move on and play Muenster. The Panthers were outmatched in the game as they lost 64-33 to exit the tournament.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at a tournament in Alvord this weekend.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears got their first extended run at Saint Jo’s tournament last weekend.

The Bears went 1-2 overall after freshly coming from a long playoff run in football.

Gold-Burg had a tough opening game against the eventual tournament champ Muenster and lost 55-15. The Bears ended the game on top beating Savoy 39-24 heading into bracket play.

Unfortunately, the team got matched up with the Ponder JV team and lost in a one-sided game 77-17.

Still the team was trying to get its sea legs with a little more than a week of practice together.

Coach Jesse Vaughn liked what he saw from his guys as he knows it is just the beginning of the season for his team.

“Our focus in the tournament was to begin to understand the basics and I felt at times we really excelled at understanding the goal of the offensive movement and I am pleased to see that progress this year,” Vaughn said. “As far as any displeasure goes I would like us to get the defensive rebound after playing good defense and not give up second and third opportunities for the opponent to score.”

The Bears are next scheduled to play in their final tournament this weekend at Vernon.