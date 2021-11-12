Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians came up just short of completing a big fourth quarter comeback on Tuesday in their trip to Wichita Falls High School.

The Coyotes held on to win 78-73, though they had a much bigger lead for most of the game.

Wichita Falls scored 23 and 26 points in the first two quarters to build a 49-27 lead at halftime. Coach Colby Schniederjan did not think his played that bad of defense, but just the Coyotes were that hot making shots.

Wichita Falls cooled off in the second half, but still led by a big margin 61-43 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nocona then went off offensively as the team scored 30 points in the final period. At one point the Indians cut the lead down to one score, but the Coyotes answered.

With the momentum Nocona had, Schniederjan said just 30 more seconds would have given his team a chance. Unfortunately, the Indians ran out of time, losing 78-73.

Ty Presley led the team with 20 points while Brady McCasland was second with 18. Lyndon Fenoglio joined them in double-figures with 12 points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers won easily at Savoy on Tuesday night.

The Panthers won 60-38 against the Cardinals, which was a rematch against the team they had played a few days before at their hosted tournament.

Brice Durham led the team with 19 points while Kile Thurman was right behind him with 18 points.

Despite winning by a comfortable margin, Coach Lyndon Cook did not feel like his team played as well as it could have.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at Boyd on Dec. 14.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won on the road at Wichita Christian on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs won a close game 47-40 against the Stars.

Prairie Valley jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter by pressuring the ball, forcing turnovers and scoring in transition.

Wichita Christian slowed the game down in the second quarter with its zone defense, which allowed the Stars to get back into the game. The Bulldogs still led at halftime, but it was a small margin 19-17.

Wichita Christian got the lead early in the third quarter and did not relinquish it until the fourth quarter. Prairie Valley kept it close, but struggled to score.

Seth Stephens said a big moment in the game came when Dale Neugebauer got a quick steal and finished a transition layup.

“After that we never looked back,” Stephens said. “Isaac Yeargin hit two big threes in the fourth quarter and Tyler Winkler and Konner Rithcie closed out the game by hitting big free throws and taking care of the ball down the stretch.”

The Bulldogs won 47-40.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.