Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost a tough one to Muenster on Tuesday night.

The Hornets won by one basket 47-45 in a game that went down to the wire.

After a close first quarter, the Indians struggled to score in the second, being outscored 17-8. That was the difference at halftime with Nocona down 29-21.

The Indians made some adjustments and upped their defensive intensity, limiting Muenster to only two points in the third quarter. This allowed Nocona to tie the game at 31-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored at a good pace in the final period. The Indians made four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as they came up one basket shot, losing 47-45.

Adam Meekins led the team with 15 points and five made 3-pointers. Brady McCasland joined him in double-figures scoring 11 points.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost a tough one against Electra at home on Tuesday night.

The Tigers won 76-35 against a young Longhorns team that just could not keep up with the scoring pace.

One thing of note besides the basketball game. Forestburg took up a collection totaling $373 it then donated to the Electra team afterwards to help towards the big fire in the community the previous week.

Electra scored the games first 12 points in the first two minutes of the game and Forestburg did not have the firepower to either get back into the game or keep up.

The second and fourth quarter were the times when the Longhorns competed the best with the Tigers, with the margins being 16-12 and 10-8 during that time. Braxton Osteen led the team with 17 points and Jesus Sanchez joined was second with seven points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers did not play their best game at Boyd on Tuesday night.

The 3A Yellowjackets won 51-39 against a Panthers team that was hoping to compete well following a good tournament performance.

Unfortunately, Saint Jo did not look good from the start. The Panthers scored only five points in the first quarter and allowed Boyd to get a lead that caused them to play catch up all game.

Saint Jo did try to cut it close at times, but it seemed like every time the team did, the Yellowjackets had an answer ready.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears lost a tough one at Vernon Northside on Tuesday night.

The Lions won 45-30 against the Bears who just made too many mistakes to win the game.

“It was a tough loss for us because even the boys will tell you we did it to ourselves,” Coach Jesse Vaughn said. “Even with the tough loss it gave us a good understanding and insight on what we as a team need to improve on as a team.”

