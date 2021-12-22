Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won their final game before the holiday break on Friday with a home win against Collinsville.

The Indians won 63-41 in a game they controlled for all of the game.

Nocona came out guns firing in the first quarter, making five 3-pointers and building a 21-9 lead.

The offense cooled down significantly in the second and third quarters, with the team scoring less combined during that time that it did in the first quarter.

Still, the Indians defense did well enough to keep their lead though Collinsville had cut the lead down to single-digits 40-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nocona then went off in the final period, scoring 23 points and the team making four 3-pointers to crush the Pirates hope of a come back. The Indians won 63-41.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs made a long drive to Broaddus to play in their final tournament and games before district play starts.

The Bulldogs went 2-2 overall against teams unfamiliar to them.

Prairie Valley first played the tournament hosts JV and varsity teams. The Bulldogs won against the JV team 61-35, but lost against the varsity team 51-35.

Next Prairie Valley played Pineywoods Community Academy’s JV squad as well. It was a close game, but the Bulldogs came out on top 47-41.

Prairie Valley then ended against Harts Bluff. The Bulldogs would fall behind and lose 49-36 to end the tournament with an even record.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a disappointing game at Tioga on Friday night.

The Panthers lost 49-31 to the Bulldogs thanks to a fourth quarter that was anything but good.

It was a competitive game for three quarter. Saint Jo even let at halftime by three points. Unfortunately, Tioga finished strong at the Panthers did not, winning the quarter 17-2.

Kile Thurman led the team scoring 17 points. Coach Lyndon Cook was not pleased with how his team finished the game.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.