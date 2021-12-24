Boys Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs opened up district play with a win at home against Forestburg on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won 51-21 against the young Longhorn team.

Prairie Valley used its pressure on defense to consistently create turnovers and scoring opportunities in transition.

The first quarter was slow scoring as the Bulldogs led 13-5, but the lead exploded to 30-11 by halftime.

In the half court, Prairie Valley had success driving and kicking to find great looks all over the floor.

Forestburg did most of its scoring inside with Braxton Osteen and Kyler Willett when they did have success, but it wasn’t often enough to keep up with the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns had to play for some stretches without their point guard as Jesus Sanchez had an ankle injury he suffered in the second quarter.

He was able to come out and play in the second half.

For Prairie Valley, guards Eli Croxton and Tyler Winkler led the team with 15 points each. Coach Seth Stephens was overall pleased with how his team played.

For Forestburg, Willett led the team with nine points while Osteen scored eight points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost their opening district game at Midway on Tuesday night.

The Falcons won 65-38 against a Panthers team that has struggled as late with bouts of being able to score.

The two games before the team let close games end up not so close thanks to shooting slumps. Kile Thurman led the team with 21 points, but didn’t get much help.

Coach Lyndon Cook hopes the coming break can fix this recent problem as district play is starting up.

“Another game where it’s been the same old song and dance,” Cook said. “We compete, but just can’t get the necessary stops to take games down to the wire. We turn the ball over instead of being patient and struggle with teams that can out athlete us.”

