Carpenter signs

Prairie Valley senior Emily Carpenter signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Seminole State College in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Carpenter has helped the Lady Bulldogs to three district titles and the programs first appearance at the regional tournament in 2019. Individually Carpenter was an all-state selection her sophomore and junior year (all-state selections have not been made for this year yet). “I chose Seminole State because I really liked Coach (Hannah) Killian’s coaching style and the team chemistry is positive and supportive,” Carpenter said. Carpenter plans to study in the college’s agricultural program.