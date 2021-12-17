July 17, 1920 – November 24, 2021

DALLAS – Carrie Marie (Denton) Corrick passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2021, at the age of 101 in Dallas, TX.

A celebration of life service was Dec. 13, 2021, with Minister Charles Brazell officiating.

She was born July 17, 1920, to Cleta P. (Deering) Denton and C. C. “Lee” Denton on a farm near Bowie. She graduated valedictorian from Stoneburg High School in 1937. After high school, she attended Brantley-Draughon Business College in Fort Worth, TX. on a scholarship.

Upon completion of her studies, she moved to Shawnee, OK, where she lived with her aunt and uncle, Effie and Jim Worley, and their daughter, Faye. Carrie worked in a bank and had a second job at an ice cream parlor.

She was scooping ice cream on Dec. 7, 1941, when word came that Pearl Harbor was attacked. A little over a year later, in March 1943, the Douglas Aircraft Company would open a plant in Oklahoma City. She soon had a job there making parts for the C-47 “Skytrain.” She was “Rosie the Riveter” operating a drill press and would remain in this job until the plant closed in August 1945. More than half, 5,345 of the 10,000, C-47s were built at the Oklahoma City plant during the war.

During her time in Shawnee, she met and married Andrew J. “Andy” Corrick. Their wedding was on Nov. 17, 1945. They moved to Dallas in 1948 and Carrie began working as a secretary for Earl Hayes Chevrolet. By 1949, she was in her dream job at Magnolia Petroleum (which would later become Mobil Oil), in the building with the iconic “Flying Red Horse.”

Carrie took a three-year leave of absence beginning in November 1956 for the birth of her only child Karen. She would remain with Mobil until her retirement as a legal secretary in 1985. She made many life-long friendships from all her years there. She also made many more friends in all her years as a member at Elmwood Church of Christ and later at Cliffwood Church of Christ.

She was a quiet angel, going through this life doing her good deeds. She didn’t make a show of it; she just did what was needed. Most of us will never know about all of her good works, but those she helped know. And God Knows. She had a ready musical laugh. She enjoyed traveling across the U.S., Ireland and the United Kingdom.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Corrick; parents, Lee and Cleta Denton; sister Oneita “Nita’” Wallis; and brother, James Denton. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Corrick, of Lancaster; sister Beverly Stephens (J.C.) of Saint Jo; sister-in-law Norma Denton of Kingsland, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carrie’s family has entrusted her final arrangements to Laurel Land Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

