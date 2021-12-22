Carter calls arrest ‘set-up,’ part of an organized plan against his campaign

By BARBARA GREEN

Nocona area businessman Craig Carter reportedly told an area TV station there is a “criminal organization” behind his Dec. 15 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon arrest adding this is a “set-up.”

The Bowie News broke the news of the arrest in Saturday’s edition, but details of the arrest continue to be elusive from both the Denton and Fort Worth Police Departments.

Open records requests have been submitted to both departments and as of Tuesday they had not responded.

Carter, a candidate in the March Republican Primary for State Representative District 68, was arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 15 on a complaint of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Denton County Jail with bond set at $20,000 and he was released on Dec. 15.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram reported Dec. 20 that two Fort Worth police officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 9:40 p.m. Dec. 14 at 15840 Shaner Drive. This is an apartment complex in far north Fort Worth. The newspaper states the report lists two victims. Carter was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 15.

KFDX TV in Wichita Falls reported that Carter told their reporter in a phone conversation the arrest was a “setup” and there was an organization out to get him and his family, as well as connected to his political run. These comments echoed comments he made in his recent political campaign announcement on YouTube.

