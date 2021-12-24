Christmas history notes; read Christmas story in your weekend Bowie News, 3A

The gospels in the Bible don’t actually mention what date Christmas falls on. It wasn’t until the 4th century the Roman church decided Dec. 25 was when Christians should celebrate Jesus’s birth.

Some historians think he might have actually been born during the Spring primarily due to the shepherds who visited baby Jesus were said to have been tending to their flock in the fields at the time they heard of his birth, which they would have been doing in the spring when lambs are born.

The Christmas story about how Jesus was born is actually pieced together from two different versions – one written in the gospel by Matthew and one by Luke. The stories are slightly different. For example, while Matthew said the angel visited Joseph, Luke says that the angel Gabriel visited Mary to tell her she was pregnant.

See the Christmas story on page 3A.