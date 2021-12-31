Commissioners wraps up 2021

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Montague County Commissioners handled a brief agenda of business Monday as they met for the final session of 2021.

Court members approved the final action related to its recent redistricting change, which was done in November.

County Judge Kevin Benton explained the change moved 222 voters from voting precinct two to voting precinct five. Those persons were located in commissioner precinct two and moved to commissioner precinct four.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.