County Youth fair ready to open

A total of 757 entries will be competing for the coveted blue ribbon for best in show at the 2022 Montague County Youth Fair Jan. 6-8 at the Montague County Agricultural Center in Nocona.

Registration ended last week with 253 exhibitors slated to compete in the categories of livestock, shop and home economics. This is up slightly from the 2021 show where 228 entered with 906 entries; however, last year there were questions about whether or not the show would go forward due to the pandemic. In 2019 the entries were at 334 with a 1,001 entries.

