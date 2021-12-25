Court to wrap up 2021 on Monday

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will close out the year at 9 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Commissioners will consider an order to conform election precincts based on the recent redistricting action approved by the court. In November county officials made a small change moving a portion of precinct two residences at the northeastern edge of Bowie into precinct four. It impacts 228 people.

Other agenda items will include: Accept unanticipated revenue of $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation to the sheriff’s office; 2022 party primary joint agreement for the Democratic and Republican elections next March; community acknowledgment form for a possible floodplain map revision for 1121 Casino Road; precinct four to go out for bids to buy a used roller and interlocal agreement for a multi-county adult sexual assault response team.