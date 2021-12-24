Drugs rolling into Bowie along Hwy. 81

By BARBARA GREEN

A 22-year-old Floresville, TX man was arrested on a first-degree drug charge this week, and another half-a dozen people were cited or jailed on misdemeanor drug charges during a drug interdiction run by Bowie Police.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn said the drug interdiction was run Monday and Tuesday of this week, with the majority of stops on Monday. The police worked a section of U.S. Highway 81 between the city limits near Polk Road back south into the city.

“In recent years drug traffic has picked up considerably on Hwy. 81. The legalization of marijuana has contributed to that, but there also are many others trafficking drugs into the state down that highway that include cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycontin and fentanyl,” explained Blackburn.

Four uniformed officers worked the interdiction. During a traffic stop on Monday, Officer Travis Fuller stopped a vehicle driven by Eric Mark James Valdez, Floresville.

These THC-laced products were seized in a first-degree felony drug arrest in Bowie this week. (Courtesy photo BPD)