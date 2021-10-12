‘Elf the Musical Jr’ debuts on local stage 12/10/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 Buddy the Elf from "Elf the Musical Jr." meets one of the Macy's elves. (Photo by Barbara Green) Buddy talks with Santa who tells him he is not really an elf, but a human and his real dad is in New York.The Bowie School District choir programs presented their first musical Thursday night to a large audience. Ethan Allred portrayed the befuddled Buddy the elf in “Elf the Musical Jr.” A second show is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in the junior high auditorium. Tickets are $3 and on sale at the door.
