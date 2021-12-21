April 20, 1945 – December 19, 2021

BOWIE – Elva Jo “Pat” Phillips, 76, Bowie, TX died on Dec. 19, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Phillips was born on April 20, 1945, in Bowie to Sid and Emma (Roberts) Gilmore. On June 29, 1965, she married George Phillips in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nora Lou Gilmore and brothers, Billy Gilmore and Jimmy Gilmore.

Phillips is survived by her husband, George Phillips of Bowie; brothers Steve Gilmore, Wilburn Gilmore and Ronnie Gilmore all of Bowie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.