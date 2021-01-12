Entries open for 2022 youth fair

Entries for the Montague County Youth Fair will open Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 15 for the 2022 contest on Jan. 6-8.

Entries should be submitted online at: https://mont/fairwire.com/default.aspx. Any entries after the Dec. 15 deadline will cost an additional $100 per project so enter on time.

All 4-H members need to make sure they are registered and active in 4-H Connect and have made the required 4-H meetings.

Youth fair competition is open to students across Montague County, including members of 4-H, FFA and FCCLA with entries in home economics, livestock and shop.

The 2021 fair had 695 entries from 228 exhibitors. Last year’s fair was impacted by the pandemic as its entries were down significantly from the 2020 total of 313 exhibitors. At certain points leading up to the 2020 fair, it was questionable if would go, but it went forward.

Those with questions about the fair and how to enter can call the AgriLife Extension office in Montague at 894-2831