August 5, 1925 – December 5, 2021

MONTAGUE – Evalena Katherine Fenoglio, an amazingly inspirational lady, joined her Lord and Savior on Dec. 5, 2021.

A visitation and celebration of her life will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the graveside service at Montague Catholic Cemetery.

Evalena was born in Montague on Aug. 5, 1925. She grew up on her parent’s farm helping with all the chores and hard work involved in farm life and eventually moved to Fort Worth to live with her sister, Lillie, and her family.

She worked for their Carminati Grocery Store and had other various jobs until she completed her schooling to be a beautician. She operated her own salon in White Settlement for approximately 10 years until her father died in 1962, at which time she gave up her livelihood and moved back to Montague to care for her mother, and all the while helping others and her brother, Raymond, with his truck farming business. After her mother’s death in 1982, she found employment at Nocona Boot Factory from 1983 to 1992. She was a hard worker who took pride in a job well done. She was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. She became known as “The Boss” as she truly did know what needed to be done and how to get it accomplished.

She never married nor gave birth to any children but she became a mother to so many, young and old. She loved the little ones and they seemed to flock to her.

She had a sweet tooth and could she bake! Her cakes, pies, and cookies were to die for! She took pride in her home and in her cooking also, but she really never enjoyed it as much as her baking. Still, you couldn’t beat her homemade Italian spaghetti sauce and her Italian rice and spaghetti.

She loved life, her family and friends and her Catholic faith. She was a very active member of both St. Peter Catholic Church in White Settlement, TX and of St. William in Montague, serving in various positions at both.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney Buck and Angelena Veretto Fenoglio; brothers, Charlie, Willie, Raymond and Alvin and sisters, Lillie, Alma, and Juanita.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. And a special thank you to all her support groups during her later years including Paulette Fenoglio, Deborah and Terry Boaz, Lynn Nobile and Chad Ulbig.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their offspring and many dear relatives and friends.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. William Catholic Church in Montague, or a charity of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

