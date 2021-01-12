Fantasy of Lights celebrating 30th year

By CINDY ROLLER, Bowie Community

Development

With the weather not predicted to be frightful, Bowie Community Development, its volunteers and local supporters are preparing for good crowds in attendance for the weekend events of the 30th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival.

Beginning on the evening of Dec. 3 is the O Christmas Tree Sip & Stroll across downtown Bowie with more than 20 Sip & Stroll locations staying open for shopping and networking from 5-8 p.m.

All also are welcome to join the Bowie Economic Development Corporation’s annual open house hosted by staff and board members at the Bowie EDC office building at 101 E. Pecan Street from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Each sip location will have armbands and glasses so guests can start strolling at any location, armbands are available at the EDC Office Building beginning at 4:30 p.m. If strollers have previous glasses, they are encouraged to bring them and just purchase the $10 armband. Glassware supplies are limited.

Read the full story on all the festival activities in the mid-week Bowie News.