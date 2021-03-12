Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival schedule

Friday activities

4:30-6 p.m. – Bowie Economic Development Corporation annual open house, 101 E. Pecan

5 – 8 p.m. – “O Christmas Tree” Sip & Stroll with Me, throughout downtown

Saturday activities

7-11 a.m. – Pancakes with Santa, Bowie Fire Hall.

7-noon – Amity Club Food Drive, 200 Walnut, across from fire hall.

8-11 a.m. – Elf’N’ Magic, Bowie Library, games and kids activities.

3 p.m. to end of the parade – Bowie Christmas Village, 104 North Smythe, Creative Cakes.

5 p.m. – Live dance and music performance by city Christmas tree in front of The Bowie News.

6:45 p.m. – Official lighting of the Christmas tree.

7 p.m. – Lighted Christmas parade.