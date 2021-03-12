Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival schedule

Friday activities
4:30-6 p.m. – Bowie Economic Development Corporation annual open house, 101 E. Pecan
5 – 8 p.m. – “O Christmas Tree” Sip & Stroll with Me, throughout downtown
Saturday activities
7-11 a.m. – Pancakes with Santa, Bowie Fire Hall.
7-noon – Amity Club Food Drive, 200 Walnut, across from fire hall.
8-11 a.m. – Elf’N’ Magic, Bowie Library, games and kids activities.
3 p.m. to end of the parade – Bowie Christmas Village, 104 North Smythe, Creative Cakes.
5 p.m. – Live dance and music performance by city Christmas tree in front of The Bowie News.
6:45 p.m. – Official lighting of the Christmas tree.
7 p.m. – Lighted Christmas parade.
