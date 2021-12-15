Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians came away from last weekend’s Alvord tournament as the tournament champions.

The Lady Indians went 4-0 and won dominantly in all of their games against mostly smaller schools.

Nocona first played 1A Midway and pulled away thanks to a big third quarter to beat the Lady Falcons 51-33. Megyn Meekins led the team with 25 points in the game.

The Lady Indians got an early taste of district opponent Jacksboro. Thanks to a 26-3 first quarter, Nocona easily beat the Lady Tigers by the one-sided score 60-25. Stephanie Gutierrez and Meekins combined to score 33 points to lead the team.

Next the Lady Indians played state-ranked 1A team Slidell. It was the closest game of the tournament, but Nocona’s defense made sure the Lady Greyhounds never got too close as they won 42-32. Skyler Smith led the team with 19 points.

The Lady Indians final game came against tournament host Alvord. The 2A state-ranked Lady Bulldogs hung with Nocona for the first half, but the Lady Indians held Alvord to just two points in the fourth quarter as they won 58-41.

Karlee Brown and Meekins combined to score 29 points to lead the team.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won at Savoy on Friday in place of their tournament at Vernon that got canceled.

The Lady Bears won 48-20 against the Lady Cardinals in their final game before district play starts up.

Gold-Burg built its lead thanks to its press defense that not only prevented Savoy from scoring, but created a lot of scoring chances for the Lady Bears in transition.

Kelly Contreras led the team with 14 points. Sadie Weaver (11) and Sadie Whitaker (10) joined her in double-figures as well.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.