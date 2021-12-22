Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians started off district play on Friday with a win after the long drive to Breckenridge.

The Lady Indians won the low-scoring affair 39-31 against the Lady Bucks.

Nocona led all of the game, but struggled to get out and run the type of offense it wanted to. Breckenridge put in a physical full-court press that instead of speeding the game up slowed it down.

The Lady Indians led 11-3 after the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime. The Lady Bucks cut the score to 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter, but Nocona was able to finish strong scoring 12 points in the final period to win the game.

Megyn Mekkins led the team scoring 10 points. Raylee Sparkman, Sydnee Mowry and Stephanie Gutierrez all scored six points each.

Bellevue vs Prairie Valley

The Bellevue Lady Eagles beat Prairie Valley at home on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles won 42-24 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Cirstin Allen led the Lady Eagles with 16 points while teammates Callie Martin (12) and Austin Ford (11) joined her in double-figures.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Makaylee Gomez led the team with 10 points and Emily Carpenter was second with eight points.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a non-district game at home against Sacred Heart on Friday.

The Lady Indians won 37-16 against the Lady Horns.

Forestburg was missing one of its starting guards which led to too many turnovers and rushed plays.

The Lady Horns are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at home against district favorite Slidell.