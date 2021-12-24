Girls Roundup

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns earned their first district win on Tuesday night at Prairie Valley.

The Lady Horns won a low scoring game they controlled from the second quarter on 31-22.

Forestburg came into the game with a loss to Bellevue the previous week while Prairie Valley had won against Saint Jo before losing to the same Lady Eagle team.

The Lady Bulldogs came out in a 1-3-1 zone defense with the top defender providing constant pressure starting at around midcourt to whomever was handling the ball. The team would then try to trap the ball to force turnovers.

The Lady Horns ball handlers Braylee Briles and Faith Moore did a good job of handling the pressure and Forestburg as team did a good job of working the ball through the zone to open shots in the corner.

Moore knocked down two 3-pointers which gave the Lady Horns a small 7-4 lead after the first quarter.

Prairie Valley had trouble scoring against Forestburg’s 2-3 zone. Shots from the perimeter went in and out all night as the Lady Bulldogs had trouble scoring until the fourth quarter.

Prairie Valley did get to the free throw line some in the first half, but had trouble taking advantage, going 4-13.

The Lady Horns scored better in the second quarter. Moore made two more 3-pointers from the corner, which opened up some driving lanes for her and Briles.

Forestburg led 21-6 heading into the second half.

With the lead in hand in a low-scoring, low paced game and with the Lady Bulldogs making to sure to rotate to Moore with more urgency, the Lady Horns did not score much in the second half.

They didn’t need to as Prairie Valley’s shooting woes continued as well as the free throw attempts drying up.

Forestburg led 27-10 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs had their best run of success, more than doubling its three quarter total, against the Lady Horns bench, but the lead was too much for one quarter.

Forestburg won 31-22.

Moore led the Lady Horns with a season high 18 points while Briles was second with six points.

For Prairie Valley Makaylee Gomez led the team with eight points while Emily Carpenter scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians picked up their second district win at home against Jacksboro.

The Lady Indians won 51-37 in a game where they really pulled away in the third quarter.

Nocona’s defense limited the Lady Tigers to single digit scores for the first three quarters. The Lady Indians were not scoring well either, but enough to be in control as they led 20-13 at halftime.

Nocona then almost doubled its score in the third quarter, scoring 17 points as three different players scored multiple baskets. The Lady Indians led 37-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

The pace took a turn in the final period as both teams scored well. It was Jacksboro that actually outscored Nocona 17-14, but the Lady Indians big lead made sure the Lady Tigers never got close.

Skyler Smith led the team with 12 points while Megyn Meekins and Karlee Brown joined her in double-figures with 10 points each.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough game against Midway on Dec. 17.

The Lady Falcons won 88-33 as the Lady Bears just could not keep up with the scoring.

Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh singled out Midway’s Kamryn Wyatt as being particularly hot from the perimeter as she scored 34 points against her team.

For the Lady Bears, Sadie Whitaker led the team with 15 points while sister Shadie was second with six points.

Bowie JV Maroon

The Bowie JV Maroon team won its first district game on Monday against Breckenridge.

The Lady Rabbits blew out the Lady Bucks 50-12.

Raquel Cole led all scorers with 15 points while Melanie Cantu joined her in double figures with 12 points.

