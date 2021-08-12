Girls Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians finished strong at the Iowa Park tournament last weekend.

The Lady Indians won their final three games to finish 3-2 at the tournament overall.

Nocona’s first game against Sanger did not go well as the Lady Indians lost by double-digits 52-35. The next game against tournament host Iowa Park was more competitive, but Nocona came away losing by a few points 53-49.

The Lady Indians then turned things around. They beat Seymour easily 54-35.

Nocona was able to just squeeze out a close win against Alvord 64-60. To finish the tournament the Lady Indians then beat Bridgeport 42-35.

Nocona is next scheduled to play at its final tournament of the season this weekend at Alvord before district play starts up.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs had a tough time at the Chico tournament last weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs went 0-3 overall, losing one close game while struggling in the other two.

Prairie Valley lost to the tournament host Chico 59-38 to start the tournament. The Lady Bulldogs then had a rematch against Bryson, who they beat earlier last week. Unfortunately, this time Bryson came out on top winning 32-30.

Prairie Valley ended the tournament with a loss to Petrolia 46-27.

The team was led offensively by Carmen Gomez (35 points) and Emily Carpenter (34 points) throughout the tournament.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter knows her team is improving, but knows in certain areas it needs to be better.

“We need to be more aggressive on both offense and defense,” Carpenter said. “We are rebounding well on the defensive end and that definitely is helping us from giving up second and third shots. We need more offensive rebounds and put backs. Our ball handling continues to improve and that will help as the season progresses.”

Prairie Valley is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Perrin-Whitt.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears finished fourth overall at the Saint Jo tournament last weekend.

The Lady Bears went 2-3 overall as the team competed with toughness.

Gold-Burg had a good first day of the tournament winning games against Sacred Heart 64-33 and Savoy 53-32. To end pool play the Lady Bears played a physical Tioga team and lost 53-34.

To start off bracket play in the championship bracket, Gold-Burg got matched up with Graford. The Lady Bears lost 47-30. This set up a rematch against Tioga for the third place. Unfortunately, it did not go much better for Gold-Burg as the team lost 51-35.

Kelly Contreras was named to the all-tournament team. Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud of her team overall and was glad her team got a lot playing time.

“We did get lots of games and a lot of good practice in,” Cromleigh said.

Gold-Burg is next scheduled to play in its final tournament this weekend at Vernon.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were able to finish strong at their hosted tournament last weekend.

The Lady Panthers rallied to win the consolation bracket, winning both games to finish 2-2.

Saint Jo had a rough day of pool play. The Lady Panthers lost to Graford 41-16 and to Decatur Victory 51-31. Both of those teams would end up meeting in the tournament championship game.

Playing in the consolation bracket, Saint Jo rallied and beat Savoy in a low scoring game 37-16.

This set up a championship game against Sacred Heart. It was a more competitive game than the last one, but in the end the Lady Panthers came out on top 34-27.

It was a good result mentally for the young team as Saint Jo is still trying to get up to speed, mixing its returning players with an influx of freshman players.

The Lady Panthers are next scheduled to play its final non-district game at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Graford.