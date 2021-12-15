Holiday entertaining is back with sweet, savory, cheesy ideas

Real California Milk helps impress guests with the California Cheese Centerpiece and Cookie Exchange Board

(Family Features) This holiday season, entertaining is back on the table and that means endless opportunities to showcase Instagram-worthy ideas. For those looking to impress friends and family, Real California Milk has two unique culinary ideas to take holiday traditions to the next level: The Cheese Centerpiece and Cookie Exchange Board. From fresh food as bountiful décor to camera-ready cookie presentations, incorporating California dairy into your entertaining is a winning holiday strategy.

California Cheese Centerpiece

The mission? Create a holiday centerpiece but make it delicious. Real California Milk partner Jessica Lawrenz, Founder of Monger, Mold and Milk, took the challenge with the California Cheese Centerpiece, the ultimate in edible entertaining with a beautiful display of Real California Cheeses, salami, fruits and vegetables arranged with fragrant herbal garnishes in a display sure to impress family and friends. As a bonus, it creates less waste than a stand-alone floral bouquet (and you’ll have less to clean up!).

INGREDIENTS:

Variety of firm to medium (semi-firm) Real California Cheeses (find them here: https://www.realcaliforniamilk.com/cheese-makers)

Shown in arrangement:

Real California Dry Jack cheese wedges

Real California Wine-soaked Cheddar wedges

Real California Triple Cream cheese wedges

Salumi or salami, made into roses

Fresh fruits and vegetables:

Mini clementines or kumquats

Grapes or currants (both shown)

Fresh figs

Gooseberries

Cucamelons or mini cucumbers

Cherry tomatoes (tiger stripe tomatoes shown but any small tomato works)

Garnishes:

Bay leaf stems

Olive leaf stems

Rosemary branches

Lavender stems

Sage bunches

Chive or garlic flowers or any edible flower with a stem

Tools and Materials:

Circular tray or plate

Craft or flora foam (half sphere shape that is at least 1-inch smaller in diameter than your tray)

Double-sided tape

Plastic wrap

Toothpicks, U-shape bamboo toothpicks (optional)

Cookie cutter shapes (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Cover foam in plastic wrap to protect food from making contact with the foam.

Use double-sided tape to secure the foam to the tray.

Now you can start assembling the centerpiece. Start from the bottom and work your way up to the top of the sphere.

Use the bulk of your leafy garnishment (bay leaf stems, olive leaf stems, sage bunches) on the bottom layer to create a base and coverage by poking the stems into the foam. If needed you can trim the bottom of the stem in a diagonal direction to create a more pokey end OR use a toothpick to pierce a hole in the place where you want to insert stems.

For best visual appeal, fruits like grapes and currants should be arranged to kind of flow over the edge of the tray near the bottom as well. PRO TIP: Use “U” shaped bamboo toothpicks to secure the stems of the hanging fruits into the foam.

From here use toothpicks to secure cheese wedges, salumi roses, fruits and vegetables into the foam. Cut shorter, triangular pieces of cheese (as opposed to longer triangular pieces used for a long/rectangular centerpiece). Use any tall wedges near the bottom where they will be easy to grab but not sticking out too far if placed near the top. You can use cookie cutter shapes as well for the cheeses, if desired.

Finally, take any of the smaller garnish pieces you have (lavender, chive flowers, rosemary ends, loose leaves) to fill in the spaces between all the items.

Holiday Cookie Exchange Board

If a cookie exchange is on the docket for this year’s holiday or you’re simply looking to upgrade your dessert table, take some tips from this stunning cookie exchange presentation. Mix and match Real California Milk cookie recipes to create a mouthwatering arrangement and decorate with mini candy canes, holiday lollipops, various holiday décor and lights. Add napkins, cookie bags for take-away, and recipe cards for sharing, and let your guests go to town.

Dipped in melted dark chocolate and rolled in crushed peppermint candies or Holiday sprinkles

Leave out ice cream, exchange holiday sprinkles for rainbow sprinkles, and dip in melted white chocolate with color for extra festivity



