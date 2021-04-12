Jackrabbits lose at Burkburnett

The Bowie Jackrabbits got their yearly challenge against full-court pressing Burkburnett on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won 64-50 in a game the Jackrabbits were playing catch up in from early on.

Burkburnett’s full-court press is one that is impossible to simulate thanks to the many long and athletic players the program usually has.

“They just swallow you up and smother you,” Coach Andy Atkins said. “When you think something is open, it is immediately not because they are so quick to get there.”

This year’s team has college basketball recruit T.J. Newton leading the way, as well. He scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half despite defense Atkins said he was happy with.

The press also speeds up the pace of play. Burkburnett lives in one gear and with that was able to go on a couple of runs at the start of the game and in the beginning of the third quarter.

The Jackrabbits did well the rest of the game to play the Bulldogs even, but did not make enough open shots to climb back from the early deficit.

Burkburnett led 18-12 after the first quarter, 37-27 at halftime and 50-35 heading into the fourth quarter of the game.

Riley Blackburn led the Jackrabbits with 15 points despite dealing with a hurt shoulder. Cade Thompson joined him in double-digits, scoring 14 points.

