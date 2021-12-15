Jackrabbits win tournament

The Bowie Jackrabbits ended up coming away from the Mount Pleasant tournament on Saturday as champions.

The Jackrabbits went 4-1, with the win in the championship game avenging their one loss.

Coach Andy Atkins mentioned the reason he wanted his team to play in a tournament three hours away is so they can play against mostly unfamiliar teams and programs besides the usual teams within the Wichita Falls area.

Bowie’s first game came against state-ranked 1A team Avinger. The Jackrabbits won 58-48 despite being outsized in the post by the Indians 6 foot 10 inch player.

Bowie then played the local team, 3A Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. The Red Devils gave the Jackrabbits their first taste of defeat at the tournament, winning convincingly 57-44.

Bowie was able to bounce back the next day with dominant wins against Maud 65-40 and Alvarado 56-32.

This put the Jackrabbits in the championship game of the tournament and a rematch against Chapel Hill. With the experience of how the first game went against the Red Devils, it was Bowie this time around that controlled things.

In a reversal of fortunes, the Jackrabbits almost flipped the score from the first game, winning by double-digits 59-44.

