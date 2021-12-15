Jones signs with MSU

Bowie High School senior Taygon Jones signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Midwestern State University on Tuesday. Jones has spent all four years on the varsity Lady Rabbit team, mostly playing the defensive specialist libero position in the back row. She racked up more than 3,000 digs in her career while being named to the all-state team this year along with several honors throughout her four years. “I really just fell in love with the program,” Jones said. “I like how it’s not far away and the family can always come and watch me play. I just love the whole campus. Everything about it just felt like home.” Jones plans to major in nursing.