June 5, 1942 – December 3, 2021

BOWIE – Judy Haney, 79, Bowie, TX, died on Dec. 3, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at Calvary Baptist Church in Bowie at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 with the Rev. Ron Abbott, the Rev. Cliff Spain and Pastor Chris Litt officiating. The burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Haney was born on June 5, 1942 in Bowie, to J.C. and Mary (Swagerty) McDonald. She married Harold “Butter” Haney on May 16, 1960 in Bowie. She worked at Haggar Slack and Bellmire Nursing Home for many years. Haney was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Butter” Haney; parents, J.C. and Mary McDonald; daughter, Leslie Deneen Haney; brothers, Jerry Dean McDonald, Johnny “Bo” McDonald and sisters, Marilyn Cross, Carolyn Carter.

She is survived by her daughter, Mickki Haney-Brooks, Bowie; sisters, Carla Robbins and Diane Mara; brother, Kenny McDonald; grandson; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.