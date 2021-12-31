Lady Rabbits win big at Rio Vista

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday in a non-district game at 2A Rio Vista.

The Lady Rabbits easily dispatched the Lady Eagles 52-22.

Bowie had not played in more than a week when it had won its first district game against Breckenridge. It was one of the team’s best played games of the season after struggling for most of its pre-district schedule thanks to injuries and inexperience.

The team seemed to pick up where it left off against Rio Vista in a game to get the Lady Rabbits ready to resume district play.

Bowie’s defense swarmed and limited the Lady Eagles in the first half, allowing only one basket in each quarter and only three free throw attempts.

The Lady Rabbits offense has had trouble scoring the ball at times this season, but has gotten better of avoiding long slumps by not just relying on shooting open perimeter shots.

It helps when the team is making them though. The team made two 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 15 points to build a double-digit lead from the get go. The second quarter was more of the same as Bowie scored 15 more points as the team led 30-5 at halftime.

With such a dominating half of play, it was going to be next to impossible for the Lady Rabbits to keep it up in the second half. Rio Vista came out and actually outscored Bowie in the third quarter 13-12.

The Lady Rabbits did finish the game strong though as they limited the Lady Eagles to only four points in the fourth quarter to make up for the one quarter anomaly. With the pace slowed down a lot and bench players finishing out the game, Bowie was able to score in double-digits in the final quarter to not have any offensive slumps in the blowout win that was already decided.

Taygon Jones continued her recent good shooting while leading the team with 21 points and three 3-pointers. Maddie Mandela was second scoring nine points.

