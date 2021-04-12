New city finance director brings extensive municipal experience

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Pamela Woods brings more than 20 years of experience in governmental accounting and administration to her new job as City of Bowie finance director.

Woods takes over from Carrie Moore, who resigned in late September after nearly 17 years in the city finance department, including the last three and a half years as finance director.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said he has been impressed with Woods’ work just in the past two weeks as she gets to know her finance department team and as the city’s outside audit process gets underway.

“She brings tremendous experience which is going to be a great asset to the city,” said Cunningham.

As finance director, Woods works with six employees in her department and with 13 other department heads. The 61-year-old comes to the Bowie job from the City of Runaway Bay where she served as city administrator and finance director from June 2018 to October 2021.

The City of Runaway Bay is a type A general law city with 1,700 residents.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.