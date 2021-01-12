Nocona boys blow out Graham 67-24

The Nocona Indians basketball team traveled to Graham on Saturday to take on the Steers.

The Indians smacked Graham 67-24 in the first dominating win for Nocona in its challenging start to the season.

The Indians started the game well and never looked back. The team made three 3-pointers in the first quarter and had six different players score points. Nocona’s defense also limited the Steers as the team struggled get any rhythm going or shoot well from outside.

The Indians led 19-8 after the first quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same. Nocona made five 3-pointers and spread the ball around. Graham’s offense had even more trouble, scoring only four points as the lead at halftime grew to 38-12.

It was a slow third quarter with neither team scoring much. The Indians went cold from 3-point range and only scored seven points.

Nocona was propped up for its continued stingy play on the defensive end as it limited the Steers to a game low three points during the quarter. The Indians still had a big lead 45-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nocona’s offense started to find its groove again. The Indians made four 3-pointers and scored a game high 22 points in the final period.

Ty Presley and Brady McCasland combined to score 14 of the team’s points in the quarter to end the game on a high note.

The defense barely kept the Steers from scoring in double-digits to keep the streak going for the whole game as Graham scored nine points in the final quarter. The final score was 67-24.

Five players scored in double-figures for the Indians. Lyndon Fenoglio led the team with 13 points. Adam Meekins and McCasland each scored 11 points. Michael Wetmore and Presley each scored 10 points.

