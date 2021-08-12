Six-man all-district lists released

The six-man football teams in Montague County have released their all-district team selections with all of the teams out of the playoffs.

With Saint Jo and Gold-Burg sweeping through both of its respective districts with relative ease, both teams were honored with the top individual awards.

The Panthers earned every superlative award in their district. Logan Brawner was the offensive most valuable player, Jace Johnson was defensive MVP, Matthew Butler-Everson was newcomer of the year and Mark Stevens and his staff earned coaches of the year.

First team honors went to Trevor Conner, Jonathan Diaz, A.J. Wright, Kyler Dunn, Payton Harris, Dylan Brockman and Jordan Reeves.

Academic all-district awards went to Johnson, Reeves, Dunn and Lain Brawner.

The Bears swept the superlative awards as well in their district. Brothers Jayon and Kani Grace were named offensive and defensive MVPs. Jayton Epperson was named newcomer of the year and Coach Joe Helms was named coach of the year.

First team all-district selections included Kolton Whitaker, Aidan Foster, Eli Freeland, Jack Henry and Isaac Renteria.

The Forestburg team had several players honored. First team selections included Jeremiah Perez, Nathan Payne and Tye Reid.

Second team selections included Braxton Osteen, Jesus Sanchez, Angel Cruz, and Kyler Willett.

The full list for all three teams is in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.