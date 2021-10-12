TXOGA launches ‘winter ready’ website

Information and Resources about Industry’s Winter Preparedness Measures

AUSTIN-The Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) today launched a new online resource to share information and resources with the public, policy makers and media about winter weather protocols of oil and natural gas facilities. The “Winter Ready” site includes photos and explanations of winterization techniques oil and natural gas operators proactively use to protect their equipment during heat and cold weather, and explains other improvements that have been made along the entire electricity supply chain in response to Winter Storm Uri.

“Most oil and natural gas companies have long employed best practices, including weatherization, to keep product flowing and these measures are well underway to prepare for winter,” said Todd Staples, president of TXOGA. “We launched our ‘Winter Ready’ website to share information about the many proactive measures taken to keep product moving, from the pad site to the compressor station, along the pipeline and to the refinery, regardless of the temperature, and also to explain other measures industry is involved in to prepare for all types of weather. These best practices and techniques, coupled with continuous power, are extremely important to ensuring the power is kept on should Texas experience another emergency situation.”

TXOGA’s “Winter Ready” website includes information about the following:

Improved Communications

Critical Load Designation

Mapping of Critical Assets

Prioritizing Power

Natural Gas Storage

Winterization in the Field

Examples of Weatherization Protocols

Frequently Asked Questions

Resources

Case Study of Why Keeping Power on is the Best Winterization Tool

Visit www.txoga.org/winter-ready to learn more.