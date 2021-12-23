What Christmas traditions are vital to your family?

by Felix Richter, Dec 21, 2021

While every family celebrates Christmas a little differently, each with its own sets of customs and traditions, there are things that most celebrants can agree on, things that are considered essential for a Merry Christmas.

According to Statista’s GCS 2021 Holiday Special, Christmas music is topping the list of holiday must-haves. 49 percent of Americans consider the right tunes an essential part of the holiday season, the question of which Christmas songs are “the right ones” notwithstanding. Christmas movies, think “Home Alone”, “Love Actually” and (to some) “Die Hard”, are another key ingredient to the holiday season with 46 percent of Americans calling them an essential tradition.

When asked about what they are looking forward to most thinking about the holiday season, Americans show that community and family still beat the commercial aspects of the holidays. 64 percent of the respondents look forward to spending time with friends and family, making it the top answer by far. Interestingly Americans also prefer giving presents over receiving them, showing that not all is lost for Christmas romantics.