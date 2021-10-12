January 12, 1959 – December 6, 2021

SEQUIM, WA – William Charles “Corky” Blanton, 62, died on Dec. 6 in Dallas after a long illness.

A memorial service is pending.

Corky was born on Jan. 12, 1959, in Coleman. Mr. Blanton attended Del Mar College and Texas Wesleyan University. He spent his career as a medical assistant. Mr. Blanton was an accomplished fisherman, and he fished in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island and the Atlantic Ocean off New England. In June of 1998 he won the fishing tournament in Deep Cove, Maine. In addition, Mr. Blanton was a skier who plied the slopes of Colorado. In this spare time, he helped manage a local band, “One Bad Habit,” for which he wrote lyrics.

He leaves behind his devoted mother, Dr. Carolyn Jo Gaston and step-father, John W. Gaston both residents of Sequim, WA; aunt and uncle, Dora and Jay Griffith, Round Rock; cousins, Jannica Griffith, Elgin, S.M. Griffith, Round Rock; long-time friends, Ulla Solberg, Stockholm, Sweden, Gina Robinson, Dallas, Roy Edmonds, Birmingham, AL, Donna L. Mattson, Rowlett and Barry Allen, Bedford.

Sympathy, condolences, and inquiries may be sent to Dr. C.J. Gaston, POB 3670, Sequim WA, 98382.

