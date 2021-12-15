Wreaths Across America event Saturday at Elmwood

National Wreaths Across America Day will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie on Dec. 18 with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the cemetery flag pole.

Elmwood Cemetery is an official Wreaths Across America location. The wreath-laying ceremony will be presented by the Amity Club and Maids and Matrons of Bowie. This ceremony joins more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 500 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members laid to rest there. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.

Che Rotramble, area attorney, will be the guest speaker for the event. All veterans, active service members, families, city and county officials are encouraged to attend.

If you purchased a wreath to be placed at another cemetery, come to the flag pole at 10:30 a.m. to pick up your wreath. The wreaths to remain at Elmwood Cemetery will be placed on their grave immediately after the ceremony, approximately 11:30 a.m.

After the ceremony, everyone is invited to help place the remaining wreaths on veterans’ graves in the cemetery.

Read more on this story in the mid-week Bowie News.