2021 taxes due by Jan. 31 to avoid penalty

By BARBARA GREEN

Property owners have less than two weeks to pay their county, city, school and hospital district taxes before any penalty or interest begins to be assessed.

Customers should strive to pay their taxes by the Jan. 31 deadline in order to avoid the 7% penalty and interest that begins on Feb. 1. That amount will increase each month until July 1 when attorney fees are assessed.

Within Montague County there are two offices that collect taxes for a combination of all the taxing entities within the county.

Officials with both the Montague County Tax Assessor and the Montague County Tax Appraisal District report traffic is about average for this time of the year, although Tax Assessor Kathryn Phillips said things seem a bit slower.

