Basketball Roundup

Nocona

It was the opposite ends of success on Saturday as both Nocona basketball teams played at Henrietta on New Year’s Day.

The Lady Indians won easily 72-29 while the Indians lost a close game 50-46.

Both were coming into the district games off of holiday tournaments during last week.

The Nocona girl’s team went undefeated in its tournament at Burkburnett with wins against Boyd, Snyder, Godley and Krum. Skyer Smith and Karlee Brown were both all-tournament selections individually.

Despite playing the district game at noon, on the road, on both the weekend and a holiday the Lady Indians kept up that momentum against the Lady Cats.

Nocona led 12-9 after the first quarter, but an increase in the pace of play allowed both teams to score a bunch in the second quarter as the Lady Indians led 35-23 at halftime.

Nocona refocused on both sides of the ball in the second half. The defense allowed Henrietta to score only six points in the final two quarters.

The Lady Indians offense continued to score at the same fast pace in the first half, but Spitzer was more happy of how the offense played overall. Nocona won 72-29.

The Nocona boy’s team almost equaled the girls in its holiday tournament at Bridgeport.

After two wins against Kennedale (62-59) and Boyd (56-33) the first day, the Indians beat Paradise 71-58 to get to the championship game of the tournament.

Unfortunately, Nocona lost to Fort Worth Western Hills 64-52 to finish second at the tournament.

The Indians game at Henrietta was the opening district game. It delivered exactly what Coach Colby Schniederjan expected.

Nocona’s defense kept the game close throughout. The Indians led 18-15 after the first quarter and the score was tied at 27-27 at halftime after both team’s defenses had adjusted.

It stayed low scoring in the second half as the Bearcats got a narrow lead 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

Nocona just could not score enough to get back the narrow lead Henrietta had as the Bearcats won 50-46.

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers basketball team completed its holiday tournament at Lindsay/Callisburg last week to give them a good start back into district play this week.

The Panthers lost their first two games on day one to Lindsay (52-44) and Trinity Valley (39-25) but were able to get their first win on day two against Collinsvilled 57-50. Kile Thurman and Brice Durham combined to score 43 of the teams points as the team was able to come back from a tough start to the game to get the win.

Saint Jo then played Muenster in the consolation championship and lost to the bigger school 47-34. Thurman led the team with 15 points and the Panthers actually hung with the Hornets until the fourth quarter, but just could not cut the score to one or two baskets to make it close.

Bellevue girls

The Bellevue Lady Eagles got back into the flow of things following the holiday break last week at Windthorst.

The Lady Eagles went 0-3 against all bigger schools to make sure the team is ready for the return of district play.

Bellevue lost to 3A Paradise 65-18, played 2A Chico and lost by only one basket 41-38 and lost to 4A Vernon 52-43.

Coach John McGee liked the fight his team continued to show during the tough stretch of games.

“For a team that doesn’t have a sub, I feel like our girls played with a lot of heart and determination,” McGee said. “I believe that we will continue to get better and better.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.