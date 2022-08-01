Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians basketball teams took City View at home on Tuesday night with the girls winning big and the boys losing.

The Lady Indians won 78-41 while the Indians lost 75-46.

The Nocona girls got off to a blazing start to the game scoring 22 and 19 points in the first two quarters. The Lady Mustangs just could not keep up with that level of scoring which did not slow down in the second half.

The Lady Indians came out and scored 24 points in the third quarter before putting the breaks on in the fourth quarter with the lead past 30 points.

Skyler Smith led the team with 18 points while Stephanie Gutierrez (17) and Megyn Meekins(16) were not far behind as everyone got in on the scoring action.

Coach Kyle Spitzer liked what he saw overall, but knows there are still things to work on despite winning by a lot.

The Nocona boy’s were on the opposite side of the coin. The defending district champ Mustangs scored at a pace that the Indians just could keep up with. The main culprit was Chris Whitten for City View, who scored a game high 27 points.

Sam Davis led Nocona with 11 points while Michael Wetmore was second with eight points.

Coach Colby Schniderjan gave all the praise for the Mustangs being the better team that night.

Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg boys

The Saint Jo Panthers beat Gold-Burg at home on Tuesday night.

The Panthers won with little trouble 69-24 against a Bears team that was missing several players and their coach who were out with COVID and other illnesses.

Saint Jo was hoping to have a good pick me up game after struggling recently in its games before the break and during its holiday tournament last week.

Coach Lyndon Cook thought his team could have played better at the beginning of the game to establish control, but liked what he saw from his team as the game went on.

Devin Stewart finished with a team high 17 points while Brice Durham joined him in double-figures with 10 points.

Cook also praised Caleb Workman, who handed out seven assists for the team as another highlight of the game.

For Gold-Burg, Coach Jessie Vaughn had to miss the game due to testing positive for COVID. He expects to be back for the Bears next game.

Kolton Whitaker led the team with 12 points.

Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs played one of their worst games of the season at their non-district game at Christ Academy on Tuesday.

The private school Warriors won 70-29 against the Bulldogs in a game Coach Seth Stephens was not happy with at all.

“Was certainly the poorest we’ve played all season,” Stephens said. “Not to take anything away from our opponents, they played well and beat us in every facet of the game. We shot the ball poorly and weren’t aggressive enough. We did show some good fight and energy in the second half, but that didn’t translate into points or defensive stops.”

Tyler Winkler led the team with 14 points while Isaac Yeargin was second with nine points. Konner Ritchie led the team with 14 rebounds.

Prairie Valley is scheduled to next play at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at home against Midway.

Forestburg boys

The Forestburg Longhorns were overwhelmed on Tuesday against Slidell.

The Greyhounds won 75-8 against a young Longhorns team that is just trying to gain experience.

Coach Eldon Van Hooser hopes his team’s decision making and shooting improves first as the team has struggled to score against tough defenses.

Forestburg is next set to play at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at home against Gold-Burg.