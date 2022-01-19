Basketball roundup

Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley girls

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won against Prairie Valley at home on Friday night.

The Lady Bears won the low scoring affair 35-27 against the Lady Bulldogs.

Gold-Burg held a small 12-9 lead at halftime as every point mattered in the defensive battle.

The second half saw both teams score better, but it was the Lady Bears who did it the best. The team more than doubled its first half total in the third quarter scoring as Shadie Whitaker scored all of her game high 13 points. This put Gold-Burg up 27-16 heading into the fourth quarter.

Prairie Valley tried to come back, outscoring the Lady Bears in the fourth quarter with renewed urgency.

Unfortunately, too many missed free throws in the final period could not get the Lady Bulldogs within range to try and come back.

Gold-Burg won 35-27.

Besides Whitaker’s one quarter explosion, Sadie Weaver and Kelly Contreras each scored six points for the Lady Bears.

For Prairie Valley, Carmen Gomez led the team with eight points and Emily Carpenter was second with six points.

Gold-Burg vs Prairie Valley boys

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won big at Gold-Burg on Friday night 72-38.

Prairie Valley shook off two losses against likely playoff teams Slidell and Midway to take it to a scrappy Gold-Burg team.

The Bulldogs were led by Tyler Winkler who scored 28 points and had six steals. Eli Croxton scored 19 points and Konner Ritchie joined them in double figures scoring 12 points while nearly getting a double-double grabbing nine rebounds.

For Gold-Burg Coach Jessie Vaughn, he liked how his team played after the first quarter.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg boys

The Saint Jo Panthers won against Forestburg at home on Friday night.

The Panthers won 60-35 against the young Longhorns team.

The first quarter started out close as Saint Jo only led 10-8. The Panthers then exploded for 21 points in the second quarter and Forestburg could not keep up.

The Longhorns responded in the third quarter, outscoring Saint Jo and cutting the lead to single-digits 43-34 heading into the final period. Unfortunately for Forestburg, the Panthers closed the game strong, nearly shutting the Longhorns out in the fourth quarter.

For Saint Jo, Kile Thurman led the team with 26 points while Brice Durham joined him in double-figures scoring 10 points and grabbing six steals.

For Forestburg, Braxton Osteen led the team with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

On defense Kyler Willett led the team with three blocks and Jesus Sanchez collected three steals.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.