Bellevue Independent School District’s Wade Wesley said Wednesday afternoon with a rising number of confirmed cases of COVID, Bellevue ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday for the safety and well being of students and staff.
Bellevue ISD closes Thursday, Friday
