Bellevue ISD closes Thursday, Friday

01/12/2022 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Bellevue Independent School District’s Wade Wesley said Wednesday afternoon with a rising number of confirmed cases of COVID, Bellevue ISD will be closed Thursday and Friday for the safety and well being of students and staff.  

