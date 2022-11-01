March 16, 1933 – January 6, 2022

BOWIE – Billie Lou Stark, 88, Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, 2022.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague, TX, with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Billie was born March 16, 1933 in Nocona to George and Posey Violet (Cato) Smith. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1952, where she was very active in basketball, and named basketball queen; as well as volleyball, and was voted class favorite.

On March 15, 1952, Billie married Thermon Stark in Terrall, OK. Together the couple raised six children. Billie enjoyed being a homemaker, keeping a spotless home and always offering to feed anyone. She was known for her amazing fried chicken. Billie enjoyed doing crafts and ceramics. Billie was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thermon Stark, brother Jake Smith and sisters Helen Belcher, Cliffie Hill and Sue Yowell.

Billie is survived by her children Jim Stark and wife Carla, Brenda Makings and husband Jim, Larry Stark and wife Cindy, Ralph Stark and wife Jeanie, Judy Parker and husband Randy, and Jack Stark; grandchildren Devin Badly, Kayla Watts and husband Trey, Callie Jones and husband Ty, Ginger Morris, Kyle Makings and wife Nicole, Laramie Stark and wife Heather, Dylan Stark and wife Heather, Chelsea Mann, Sally DeArman and husband David, Lyndzie Ledford and husband Kyle, Justin Stark and wife Jennifer, Sheldyn Stark and husband BJ, Mendy Jones and husband Ben, Stacey Simpson and husband Nick; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N. Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993 www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com