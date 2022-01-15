Board appointments, resolution approves; CM updates on various projects

In other topics from this week’s Bowie City Council session, several appointments were made to a pair of city boards, the year-end hotel/motel tax report was presented and a resolution related to Texpool was examined.

City Manager Bert Cunningham also made his monthly report.

Todd Brown, Gary Cunningham and TJay McEwen were reappointed to the city planning and zoning board, and Dusty Buchanan was named to the Bowie Community Development Board.

A resolution authorizing participation in the TexPool Investment Pool and designating authorized representatives for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and the 4B Sales Tax Corporation was approved.

