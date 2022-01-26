Bowie Chamber celebrates its growth; members happy to ‘gather’ once more

By BARBARA GREEN

Nearly 300 members and supporters of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce gathered Monday night for the 2022 awards banquet celebrating a year of growth with 42 new members and coming back together “live” after 2021 virtual award presentations.

The chamber continued its popular tradition of inviting members to decorate banquet tables to showcase their business, however, this year there was a twist as they were asked to go back in time selecting a decade to feature.

The Roaring ‘20s and the vintage style of the ‘50s were some of the most popular themes, although there were many unique and colorful creations for guests to enjoy.

Ace Hardware was named Business of the Year. LaBelle Vintage Mall received the New Membership Award. Carla Swofford received the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award and The Bowie News received the Community Support Award.

Read the full story of the banquet and see lots of photos in the mid-week Bowie News.

(Left) Courtney McEwen presented Carla Swofford with the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year Award. (Photo by Barbara Green)

This beautiful floral dog decorated the Pawfection table at Monday’s chamber banquet. (Photo by Barbara Green)